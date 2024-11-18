Open Menu

Spanish Delegation Meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM

A Senate delegation from Spain called on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz at the Chief Minister's Office here on Monday

During the meeting, the CM discuss the promotion of bilateral relations, trade and tourism between Spain and Punjab. The chief minister said, “Spain is Pakistan's second largest export partner in the European Union, there are numerous opportunities to increase bilateral trade volume." An agreement to increase cooperation in the fields like economy, climate change, disaster risk management and environmental pollution was also discussed in the meeting.

Maryam said, "We heartily appreciate Spain's support for achieving GSP Plus status. Friendly ties with Spain are highly valued and we want to work together with Spain on early warning system, and rescue services to prevent flood damage. We intend to further promote parliamentary diplomacy. We are making Punjab a tourist hub, will welcome Spanish investment in the sector.

Aspecial package is being prepared to facilitate foreign investors.”

She said, "We are especially focused on women empowerment. The number of female parliamentarians has increased significantly."

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of life and property due to recent floods in Valencia, Spain, and offered her cooperation for the relief, recovery and rehabilitation of victims. She also appreciated the relief package provided by Spain under the flood response plan in Pakistan.

The Spanish parliamentary delegation said,”It is very welcome to have a woman in the post of chief minister.” They added, "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been running affairs of the province quite smoothly.” They also mentioned in the meeting a street attributed to Allama Iqbal in Cordoba, Spain.

