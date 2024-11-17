Spanish Delegation Tours Lahore's Historical Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee toured several historical landmarks of the city to explore its rich cultural heritage, here on Sunday.
The distinguished guests visited several key sites, including the Lahore Museum, Badshahi Mosque, Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), the tomb of Allama Iqbal, and the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. They deeply explored the city's rich cultural heritage, connecting with its history and traditions.
The delegation’s visit began at the Lahore Museum, where the Director of the Lahore museum, Nabeela Irfan, warmly welcomed the guests and presented them with souvenirs.
On arrival, Research Officer Ihtisham Aziz Choudhry guided the delegation through the museum’s various galleries. The visitors explored the Art Gallery, Historic Gallery, and the Indus Valley Gallery, where they were briefed on key archaeological finds from Mohenjo-Daro, Harappa, Cholistan, and other significant sites in the region.
Museum’s keeper paintings Uzma Usmani then led the guests through the Islamic Art Gallery, China Art Gallery, Gandhara Art Gallery, and Jain Temple Gallery, offering in-depth explanations of the exhibited artifacts. The delegation expressed great interest in the rich history showcased within the museum’s walls.
The Spanish delegates also visited the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Upon arrival, the delegation was greeted by a ceremonious salute from the Rangers, who stood in formal guard.
The guests paid their respects by placing a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal and signed the guest book with their impressions of the visit.
The delegation proceeded to the Lahore Fort (Shahi Qila), where they received a detailed briefing from the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the fort's various sections. The delegation toured key features of the fort, including the Painters' Garden, Royal Baths, Sheesh Mahal, Nolakha Pavilion, Barood Khana, and the Elephant Gate. The visitors also had the opportunity to take group photographs at various scenic locations within the fort.
Later, the delegation visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque, where Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad welcomed them and provided a tour of the mosque’s architectural and historical significance. The delegation marveled at the mosque’s grandeur, a testament to Mughal architecture.
The final stop on the delegation’s tour was Gurdwara Dera Sahib, a sacred site associated with the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Facilitation Officer Aqsa briefed the guests about the historical importance of the Gurdwara and the surrounding area, including the Samadhis of Maharaja Khardak Singh, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Samadhi Kunwar Nau Nihal Singh
During this visit, the Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Zahoor Ahmed was also present.
