Spanish Envoy Lauds PAF Professionalism

June 20, 2022





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting, it said.

