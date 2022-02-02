Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilateral trade

Ambassador of Spain Manuel Durn Gim nez-Rico Wednesday said that Pakistan and Spain were enjoying cordial business relations and they should make efforts to further enhance bilateral trade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Spain Manuel Durn Gim nez-Rico Wednesday said that Pakistan and Spain were enjoying cordial business relations and they should make efforts to further enhance bilateral trade.

Talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he appreciated efforts of the government and said that it had adopted the best strategy to overcome impacts of the corona as it affected the global economies.

He said: " We must make collaborated efforts to revisit our policies with a focus on bilateral trade".

He appreciated 'Pakistan Economic Conference' conceived by the FCCI and said it would play a major role to attract the maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the expeditious industrial growth.

He assured of contacting and convincing Spanish investors to participate in the scheduled Pakistan Economic conference. "It will also provide them an opportunity to personally visit M3 and Allama Iqbal industrial estates and explore the emerging investment opportunities in this region", he said and hoped that they would set up hi-tech industrial units.

Atif Munir Sheik, President FCCI, said more than one lac expatriate Pakistani were contributing their role in the overall development of Spain who were also cementing bilateral relations.

He said that current trade volume between Pakistan and Spain was around 1.3 billion Dollars and: " We must take necessary steps to double it during the next few years. " He also invited Manuel Dur�n to personally participate in the Pakistan Economic Conference inaddition to inviting Spanish investors to visit Faisalabad. He said it would provide an opportunityto the Spanish investors to fully understand untapped potential in the fields of textile, housing, construction, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, agriculture, sports and tourism.