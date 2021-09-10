Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares to arrive Pakistan today

(@fidahassanain)

Mr. Jose Manuel Albares will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) The Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares is arriving in Islamabad today (Friday).

He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan. Bilateral relations will also be part of discussions during the delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Spain enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora. Spain is the 3rd largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union.

On other hands, Pakistan has called for continuous engagement of international community at the United Nations,in Afghanistan as instability or economic collapse in the country might perpetuate conflict and prolong the sufferings of Afghan people.

This was stated by Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram while addressing UN Security Council meeting in New York on situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security.

Terming restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan imperative for Pakistan, Munir Akram said decades of war in Afghanistan not only devastated the country's already fragile socio-economic system but Pakistan also remained worst sufferer of war in Afghanistan.

He said currently there is a dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan which the international community must prevent.