UrduPoint.com

Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares To Arrive Pakistan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:16 PM

Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares to arrive Pakistan today

Mr. Jose Manuel Albares will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) The Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares is arriving in Islamabad today (Friday).

He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan. Bilateral relations will also be part of discussions during the delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Spain enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora. Spain is the 3rd largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union.

On other hands, Pakistan has called for continuous engagement of international community at the United Nations,in Afghanistan as instability or economic collapse in the country might perpetuate conflict and prolong the sufferings of Afghan people.

This was stated by Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram while addressing UN Security Council meeting in New York on situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security.

Terming restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan imperative for Pakistan, Munir Akram said decades of war in Afghanistan not only devastated the country's already fragile socio-economic system but Pakistan also remained worst sufferer of war in Afghanistan.

He said currently there is a dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan which the international community must prevent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations European Union New York Spain

Recent Stories

PM urges global community to stand in solidarity w ..

PM urges global community to stand in solidarity with Afghan people

9 minutes ago
 Editorial: The Middle East is in danger if the US ..

Editorial: The Middle East is in danger if the US does not learn from the war on ..

47 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only insti ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the only institution in the country, promoti ..

54 minutes ago
 PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programm ..

PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programme launched

1 hour ago
 Secretary General Urges for More Effective and Eff ..

Secretary General Urges for More Effective and Efficient Strategies to Build OIC ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.