Spanish mountaineer died during climbing K-2

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :According to Chung Dawa, the head of the mountaineering team, the Spanish climber Sergei Mangot descended from Camp Three, trying to reach the second highest peak in the world. He slipped and fell and suffered severe injuries.

Alex Gavin, Tamara Longer and two other Polish climbers assisted the injured climber at the ABC camp, sending a medical team from the base camp but unfortunately they could not save him.

Chung Dawa Sherpa has called Sergei Mangot a best man, the best mountaineer companion and has expressed deep sorrow over his death.