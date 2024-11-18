Spanish parliamentary delegation meets speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A 4-member Senate delegation from Spain called on Speaker Punjab Assembly

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the Punjab Assembly here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Vicente Azpitarte, Natalia Ucero, Antonio Gutierrez

and Luis de la Pena.

Pakistan Ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmed and Secretary General Chaudhry

Aamir Habib were also present.

PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan accorded a warm welcome to the

delegation, and said the visit of the Spanish parliamentary delegation reflected

the growing relationship between Pakistan and Spain.

He said the exchange of parliamentary delegations would further strengthen

bilateral relations between both the countries.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad said that Parliamentary diplomacy could play a significant

role in resolving global challenges, adding that steps had been taken to improve

parliamentary tools in the Assembly.

Now standing committee hearings were open to the media instead of in-camera,

he said and added that legislative process was very transparent and organised,

ensuring the participation of every member.

This system promotes deep research

and discussion on various topics so that the best laws could be made, he added.

The PA Speaker said that joint measures were the need of hour to deal with natural

calamities.

He said the Pakistani community in Spain was playing the role of a bridge between

the two countries, adding that Pakistan and Spain need to explore new opportunities

for economic cooperation, and also promote public relations through cultural and

educational exchanges.

Spain's cooperation would promote sustainable development and economic stability,

he said and added that Pakistan and Spain were determined to deepen their ties.

Vicente Azpitarte thanked the PA Speaker for according a warm welcome in Pakistan.

He said: "We want to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan."

Senator Gutierrez and Azpitarte said: "We will cooperate with Pakistan to deal with

natural disasters." The delegates further said: "We will also explore new opportunities

for cooperation in renewable energy and agriculture".

Later, the PA Speaker presented souvenirs to the Spanish delegation.