Spanish Parliamentary Delegation Meets Speaker Punjab Assembly
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A 4-member Senate delegation from Spain called on Speaker Punjab Assembly
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the Punjab Assembly here on Monday.
The delegation comprised Vicente Azpitarte, Natalia Ucero, Antonio Gutierrez
and Luis de la Pena.
Pakistan Ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmed and Secretary General Chaudhry
Aamir Habib were also present.
PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan accorded a warm welcome to the
delegation, and said the visit of the Spanish parliamentary delegation reflected
the growing relationship between Pakistan and Spain.
He said the exchange of parliamentary delegations would further strengthen
bilateral relations between both the countries.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad said that Parliamentary diplomacy could play a significant
role in resolving global challenges, adding that steps had been taken to improve
parliamentary tools in the Assembly.
Now standing committee hearings were open to the media instead of in-camera,
he said and added that legislative process was very transparent and organised,
ensuring the participation of every member.
This system promotes deep research
and discussion on various topics so that the best laws could be made, he added.
The PA Speaker said that joint measures were the need of hour to deal with natural
calamities.
He said the Pakistani community in Spain was playing the role of a bridge between
the two countries, adding that Pakistan and Spain need to explore new opportunities
for economic cooperation, and also promote public relations through cultural and
educational exchanges.
Spain's cooperation would promote sustainable development and economic stability,
he said and added that Pakistan and Spain were determined to deepen their ties.
Vicente Azpitarte thanked the PA Speaker for according a warm welcome in Pakistan.
He said: "We want to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan."
Senator Gutierrez and Azpitarte said: "We will cooperate with Pakistan to deal with
natural disasters." The delegates further said: "We will also explore new opportunities
for cooperation in renewable energy and agriculture".
Later, the PA Speaker presented souvenirs to the Spanish delegation.
Recent Stories
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Miscreants destroy school in S Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
Cane Commissioner revises transport charges of Sugar mills2 minutes ago
-
Pak Tourism Investment Summit & Smart Expo due in London32 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to extend relief to citizens in Tank32 minutes ago
-
Punjab youth to get international job opportunities under CM's vision: Chairperson41 minutes ago
-
Suspected human trafficker in Libya boat accident case arrested41 minutes ago
-
Two held for selling fireworks material42 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case1 hour ago
-
Railways assemble 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura in three years1 hour ago
-
Two including one girl injured in South Waziristan house blast1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera handles 183 emergencies last week1 hour ago