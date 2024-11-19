Spanish Senators Discover Unforgettable Charms In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Senator Vicente Azpitarte Perez of Spain has said that Pakistan is an amazing country and he
had discovered its charms and greatness during the week-long visit.
In an exclusive talk with APP on the eve of their departure, the Spanish senator from Granada, Andalucia
said the first-ever visit had opened up a new world of knowledge about Pakistan, adding it enabled them to discover a positive image of the country.
A four-member delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate of Spain visited Pakistan from November 13-19. The delegation comprised Senators Antonio Gutierrez, Vicente Azpitarte Perez, Ms. Natalia Ucero and Luis de la Pena.
Clad in Shalwar-Kameez – the national dress of Pakistan – the senators attended the pre-departure dinner hosted by Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs MNA Hina Rabbani Khar at the sprawling lawns of the Lahore Polo Club.
"It was absolutely amazing and unforgettable and we are impressed by so many facets of the country which were hidden to us prior to the visit," he responded, adding they did not know anything about the immense potentials of Pakistan.
To a query, he said the delegation had no idea about Pakistan but they had a great picture now and would share the greatness of the country on their return to Spain.
On the historic connections between the two countries, Senator Perez said: " Spain shares rich Muslim history as a country and most of us represent the regions of Muslim heritage like Andalucia, Grenada and Cordova – a city which has deep friendship with Lahore".
“We are following the footsteps of great philosopher poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, and he provides the vital link between the two countries,” the senator said, adding: “We share history, literature, culture and food as well and these connect us together,” he added.
About providing expertise on developing olive oil industry in Pakistan, he said Andalusia is the world’s greatest region in olive oil production and research, adding that the collaboration with Pakistan will go beyond the olive oil industry. He said the Spanish businessmen need to visit Pakistan and see on their own what massive opportunities they have to explore and invest.
When asked about the cultural heritage of Lahore, the senator said they had visited many heritage sites in the historic city, including the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Samadhi of Raja Ranjeet Singh, adding that it is marvelous city which is full of architectural marvels embodying rich cultural and architectural history.
On the outcome of the visit by the Spanish delegation, he said: "This visit is a great success and we are proud to be first Spanish parliamentarians to come and see Pakistan," adding the visit will go a long way in cementing bilateral ties between the Pakistan and Spain in energy, tourism, textile, olive oil research and beyond.
