SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) celebrated World Sports Journalist Day.

The purpose is to recognize the efforts of individuals involved in sports journalism and the importance of introducing healthier activities among youth.

Malik Imran Ahmad, country head Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), said that the government should encourage sports programs in Pakistan to empower youth.

Given that almost 65% of the population in our country is young people, promoting sports in Pakistan is indeed a crucial step towards fostering a healthy, active and engaged young lot.

Regular participation in sports helps in combating health issues like obesity, cardiovascular diseases and mental health problems. It promotes a healthy lifestyle among youth and helps them refrain from self-destructive habits such as smoking.

Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager while paying tribute to sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists' Day, said that SPARC has been working to protect children's rights since 1990. Many members of RISJA contributed heavily to SPARC, he added.