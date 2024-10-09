SPARC Demands Strict Regulation On Emerging Addictive Nicotine Tobacco Products
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) demands immediate action from the government to regulate emerging addictive Nicotine Tobacco Products.
These products including; e-cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products, nicotine pouches, and other flavored tobacco products, and being heavily marketed as stylish, fashionable, and shown as less harmful than conventional cigarettes.
The appealing packing, varied flavors, and the targeted advertising via media have gained popularity amongst the youth and pose a great and growing menace to the public health and their regulation needs to be undertaken without further delay.
Dr. Khalil Ahmad, Program Manager at SPARC, said, "It is a dangerous strategy by the tobacco industry to pass off emerging nicotine products as a safer alternative.
We must have very stern policies to regulate these products immediately. The sooner the government acts, the better; otherwise, the long-term health burden of nicotine addiction will far exceed any short-term economic benefits these products may bring in." Nicotine addiction has many grave health risks associated with it; such a growing trend is a peril that Pakistan cannot afford to overlook.
He further said that, "Policy change and public awareness are key.
SPARC is committed to fighting the spread of emerging tobacco products through legal and public health measures.
We urge the immediate attention of policymakers and public health officials in taking action to control and restrict these products. It is further important to work with policymakers and public health officials in the course of establishing effective policies that protect our youth and overall public health.
He also mentioned that other countries, being in the same crisis situation, have taken proactive steps in terms of regulation against such products and Pakistan must take a strict action similarly through comprehensive legislation with a view to restraining the sale and distribution of these harmful products to avoid the public health crisis and save the future generation from the claws of nicotine addiction.
In conclusion, Dr. Khalil Ahmad called for a fundamental shift in policy directions to be made in tobacco control policies, considering the emerging tobacco products. He stressed the need for an integrated policy approach together with the monitoring of the products, ramping up regulatory oversight, and restriction of marketing practices. Such a measure, He argued, would protect public health and further advances in the fight against diseases caused by tobacco.
