SPARC Encourages Women’s Empowerment Through Education, Economic Opportunities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), a leading child rights organization, is expanding its commitment to women’s empowerment through strategic initiatives. By equipping women with essential skills and resources, SPARC aims to foster economic independence, social inclusion, and active participation in decision-making.
In a significant partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), an intergovernmental organization hosted by Canada and dedicated to advancing education for sustainable development, SPARC is working to enhance women’s digital literacy, vocational skills, and economic empowerment. Through targeted programs and innovative interventions, SPARC and COL strive to strengthen women’s roles in their communities, equipping them with the tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods and advocate for their rights effectively.
A cornerstone of this partnership is the Empowering Women and Girls Project, a transformative initiative aimed at advancing gender equality (SDG5) by improving access to education, fostering economic empowerment, and promoting human rights for women and girls in marginalized communities across Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. The project is designed to eliminate gender-based barriers, challenge discriminatory norms, and provide women and girls with the skills necessary for self-sufficiency and leadership.
At the halfway mark of the project, remarkable progress has been achieved across the five participating countries – Pakistan, Malawi, Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Key achievements include 46,156 women and girls receiving vocational and livelihood training, 12,734 gaining access to financial opportunities, and 7,213 acquiring agricultural skills. These initiatives have played a crucial role in enhancing women's economic resilience and fostering self-sufficiency within marginalized communities.
As part of the project, SPARC hosted a visit of international delegates from the participating countries of Malawi, Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The visit provided a platform for exchanging knowledge and best practices while strengthening global efforts toward gender equality. The delegation engaged with local communities, observed project initiatives firsthand, and discussed strategies to enhance collaboration.
A seminar held as part of the initiative featured prominent speakers who provided valuable insights into gender equality, education, and empowerment. Among the distinguished speakers were Ms. Sasha Oliveira, Second Secretary of the High Commission of Canada to Pakistan, Dr. Fouzia Saeed, a renowned social scientist, Ms. Fajer Pasha, a leading social entrepreneur, Mr. Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, Dr. Fozia Kanwal, a master trainer on empowerment, Dr. Javeed Ahmed Malik, an education expert, and Ms. Frances Ferriera, leading COL’s Empowering Women and Girls Project. This project contributes significantly to gender equality and improved livelihoods for women and girls in underserved communities.
This initiative underscores SPARC and COL’s commitment to creating lasting change by empowering women and girls to become leaders and active contributors to their communities.
