SPARC Marks World HR Day With Slum Children Of Meher Abadi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) on Friday organized an in-house event to commemorate the International Human Rights Day with street children of slums in Meher Abadi area of the federal capital

The event aimed to acknowledge the rights of children of the marginalized groups of the society under the theme "EQUALITY-Reducing inequalities, advancing Human Rights", said a news release.

In her introductory remarks, SPARC's board member Nargis Zaid said that child rights were human rights and all children were equally entitled for these rights.

On the occasion, the participants were briefed about the importance of the day and the rights they are entitled to. Children delivered speeches and performed on the songs inspiring children to join school.

However, the women also presented a short script highlighting the adverse impacts of child marriage.

A walk was also arranged to raise awareness about the day in the community in which all the segments of the community participated.

Ending the commemoration, SPARC's Executive Director Asiya Arif stressed on collective efforts of civil society and the government to improve Human Rights situation in the country as Pakistan was placed at 154 out of 189 countries in overall ranking of Human Development Index (HDI).

SPARC is running three street children centers in a slum area (Meherabadi) of Islamabad on its own. Children are provided non-formal education, life skill sessions including health and hygiene practice.

SPARC also conducts sensitizing sessions with the parents of these children on the importance of positive parenting. Women are provided skill uplift trainings to help them boost their family income.

