UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPARC Organises Rally Against Child Labour

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

SPARC organises rally against Child Labour

Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized rally on Tuesday against Child Labour in collaboration with Save the Children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized rally on Tuesday against Child Labour in collaboration with Save the Children.

SPARC held awareness rally to highlight the problem of child labour and to find ways as how to eliminate it.

Large number of students and trainers from different skill centers participated in the rally.

Participants of the rally held banners, placards and raised slogans to raise their voices against social evil � child labour etc.

They also raised voices about the harmful mental and physical problems faced by children forced into child labour.

Speakers highlighted the prevailing child labour laws in Pakistan. They talked about lack of awareness and poverty as a root cause of child labour.

Underprivileged parents send their children to earn, rather than sending them to school.

The speakers demanded the government to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, modern slavery, and human trafficking.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

32 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

2 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

30 seconds ago

Bale hopes 'hostile' Baku crowd can fire up Wales

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.