SPARC proposed to implement Health Levy Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) proposed the government to implement the much awaited Health Levy Bill which has been passed by the Parliament last year.

The health levy would help generate additional 40 billion that can be used to minimize the cost of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, representatives of SPARC said that it was need of the time to get multiple objectives through imposition of the health levy.

Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager SPARC said Pakistan's budget has restricted the percentage allocated for the health sector. Health levy was proposed to increase the prices of tobacco to keep children out of reach and generate additional revenue. Extra 40 billion can be generated by implementing Health levy on cigarettes which could be used for healthcare infrastructure.

He further added that revenue generated from the health levy could have been utilized in procuring and distributing vaccine against the COVID-19.

Khalil Ahmed said that during COVID-19, the imposition of Health Levy had taken great importance as the pandemic had caused additional health spending which increased the annual health budget. The government announced vaccinations for senior citizens whereas, maximum people should be vaccinated, and the hurdle remains the same, inadequate financial resources. He also called upon the media to play its vital role against tobacco use as opinion leader.

Ch. Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said that as per study, non-communicable diseases were the main cases of most of the deaths in the world of which smoking was the major reason. Responsible countries were already working on providing immunity against COVID-19.