UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPARC Proposed To Implement Health Levy Bill

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

SPARC proposed to implement Health Levy Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) proposed the government to implement the much awaited Health Levy Bill which has been passed by the Parliament last year.

The health levy would help generate additional 40 billion that can be used to minimize the cost of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, representatives of SPARC said that it was need of the time to get multiple objectives through imposition of the health levy.

Khalil Ahmed, Program Manager SPARC said Pakistan's budget has restricted the percentage allocated for the health sector. Health levy was proposed to increase the prices of tobacco to keep children out of reach and generate additional revenue. Extra 40 billion can be generated by implementing Health levy on cigarettes which could be used for healthcare infrastructure.

He further added that revenue generated from the health levy could have been utilized in procuring and distributing vaccine against the COVID-19.

Khalil Ahmed said that during COVID-19, the imposition of Health Levy had taken great importance as the pandemic had caused additional health spending which increased the annual health budget. The government announced vaccinations for senior citizens whereas, maximum people should be vaccinated, and the hurdle remains the same, inadequate financial resources. He also called upon the media to play its vital role against tobacco use as opinion leader.

Ch. Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said that as per study, non-communicable diseases were the main cases of most of the deaths in the world of which smoking was the major reason. Responsible countries were already working on providing immunity against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Parliament Budget Immunity Same Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

6 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

12 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

17 minutes ago

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League ..

52 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch of Bloc-Wide C ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.