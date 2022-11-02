SPARC recommends Imposition of Health Levy for Tobacco Control in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Society for the Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) recommended to the authorities concerned to impose Health Levy on tobacco products to protect younger generations from its harm to strengthen efforts against tobacco in Pakistan.

The Country head, of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids, Malik Imran on Wednesday, said that in June 2019, the Federal cabinet had decided to impose a healthy levy on tobacco products. The decision was made to put a barrier against the tobacco industry which has caused severe damage to public health and the economy in Pakistan.

However, some adroit policymakers had been blocking this move because of their strong working relationship with the tobacco industry.

He mentioned that the use of tobacco causes annual an economic burden of 615 billion, which is 1.6% of Pakistan's GDP. On the other hand, the revenue generated from the tobacco industry is 120 billion. This imbalance can only be covered by imposing additional health tax on these products otherwise; our struggling health infrastructure won't be able to bear the burden.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager, SPARC, remarked that innocent children and low-income segments are the Primary targets of the tobacco industry.

Despite the claims of the tobacco industry, its products are the leading cause of death due to cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disease.

He shared an alarming stat that 1200 children begin smoking daily and 170,000 people die due to tobacco-induced diseases every year. He mentioned that it is important to impose a healthy levy immediately otherwise the number of smokers in Pakistan will go beyond our control.

He further stated that Pakistan's health infrastructure has suffered unprecedented loss in the last 3 years due to pandemics and natural disasters. Since tobacco products are causing us financial loss, the industry should be the one to pay for the imbalance it has created.

This is a widely recognized fact because the World Health Organization has repeatedly recommended Pakistan increase the prices of cigarettes to at least Rupees 30 per packet to reduce consumption and health costs. Government must capitalize on this sustainable solution to save precious lives.