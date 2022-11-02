UrduPoint.com

SPARC Recommends Imposition Of Health Levy For Tobacco Control In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SPARC recommends Imposition of Health Levy for Tobacco Control in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Society for the Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) recommended to the authorities concerned to impose Health Levy on tobacco products to protect younger generations from its harm to strengthen efforts against tobacco in Pakistan.

The Country head, of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids, Malik Imran on Wednesday, said that in June 2019, the Federal cabinet had decided to impose a healthy levy on tobacco products. The decision was made to put a barrier against the tobacco industry which has caused severe damage to public health and the economy in Pakistan.

However, some adroit policymakers had been blocking this move because of their strong working relationship with the tobacco industry.

He mentioned that the use of tobacco causes annual an economic burden of 615 billion, which is 1.6% of Pakistan's GDP. On the other hand, the revenue generated from the tobacco industry is 120 billion. This imbalance can only be covered by imposing additional health tax on these products otherwise; our struggling health infrastructure won't be able to bear the burden.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager, SPARC, remarked that innocent children and low-income segments are the Primary targets of the tobacco industry.

Despite the claims of the tobacco industry, its products are the leading cause of death due to cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disease.

He shared an alarming stat that 1200 children begin smoking daily and 170,000 people die due to tobacco-induced diseases every year. He mentioned that it is important to impose a healthy levy immediately otherwise the number of smokers in Pakistan will go beyond our control.

He further stated that Pakistan's health infrastructure has suffered unprecedented loss in the last 3 years due to pandemics and natural disasters. Since tobacco products are causing us financial loss, the industry should be the one to pay for the imbalance it has created.

This is a widely recognized fact because the World Health Organization has repeatedly recommended Pakistan increase the prices of cigarettes to at least Rupees 30 per packet to reduce consumption and health costs. Government must capitalize on this sustainable solution to save precious lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan World June 2019 Cancer From Government Cabinet Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

1 minute ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.