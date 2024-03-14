Open Menu

SPARC Suggests More Tax On Cigarette To Generate 17b Additional Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SPARC suggests more tax on cigarette to generate 17b additional revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) warmly welcomed the appointment of the new Finance Minister and urged him to consider tobacco taxation as a potential avenue for boosting the economy.

Aligning with public health initiatives, the SPARC emphasized the importance of increasing taxes on cigarettes to reduce tobacco consumption, thus promoting better health outcomes for the population, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The SPARC shared the concerns of health activists who advocate for higher taxes on cigarettes rather than utilities. This strategic approach not only aligns with public health goals but also addresses the broader economic implications associated with tobacco use.

Malik Imran Ahmad, country head for Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), appealed to the newly appointed Finance Minister, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, to recognize the significant challenge posed by tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

With approximately 31.9 million adults consuming tobacco, accounting for 19.7% of the adult population, the impact on public health and the economy cannot be overstated.

Ahmad emphasized the burden placed on healthcare resources to treat smoking-induced non-communicable diseases, underscoring the urgent need for measures such as increased tobacco taxation to mitigate the economic strain and protect public health.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad, Program Manager at SPARC, highlighted the affordability of cigarettes as a driving factor behind youth initiation into smoking, further emphasizing the economic costs associated with smoking-related illnesses and deaths. With such a significant portion of Pakistan's GDP being expended on addressing tobacco-related issues, effective tobacco control measures are imperative to alleviate the economic burden and safeguard public health, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

4 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

19 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

19 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

23 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

34 minutes ago
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

36 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

42 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan