SPARC to observe Street Children Day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) is observing International Street Children Day 2021 on Monday to highlight the importance of the neglected segments of our society and our social responsibility in this regards.

On this occasion, the representatives of SPARC and Child Rights Club will highlight the significance of the day besides sheding light on various aspects of social degradation, the negative impact of social disparity on our collective lives and our responsibility in a Muslim society to address it during a press briefing.