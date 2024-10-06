Open Menu

SPARCO Installs High-Throughput Satellite Terminal At GB Chief Minister Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SPARCO Installs High-Throughput Satellite Terminal at GB Chief Minister Secretariat

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In a significant development, SPARCO has installed a high-throughput satellite terminal PakSat-MM1 at the Gigit Baltistan Chief Mister Secretariat for high-speed internet connectivity. "This installation is considered a revolutionary step towards enhancing communication services in the region" said a press release issued by the Information Department Gilgit Baltistan here Sunday.

The system inaugurated by the GB Chief Minister will not only transform the communication between various departments of the GB government within the Chief Minister office but also enable access to information and communication for various government tentacles located in remote mountainous areas.

SPARCO's provision of this facility is being highly appreciated by the entire GB government. With its capability to be deployed in any remote area and inaccessible harsh terrains, this system will prove to be a game-changer for economic development and enhancing activities in remote areas.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Internet Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

15 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

15 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

15 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

15 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

15 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

15 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

15 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

15 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

15 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan