SPARCO Installs High-Throughput Satellite Terminal At GB Chief Minister Secretariat
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In a significant development, SPARCO has installed a high-throughput satellite terminal PakSat-MM1 at the Gigit Baltistan Chief Mister Secretariat for high-speed internet connectivity. "This installation is considered a revolutionary step towards enhancing communication services in the region" said a press release issued by the Information Department Gilgit Baltistan here Sunday.
The system inaugurated by the GB Chief Minister will not only transform the communication between various departments of the GB government within the Chief Minister office but also enable access to information and communication for various government tentacles located in remote mountainous areas.
SPARCO's provision of this facility is being highly appreciated by the entire GB government. With its capability to be deployed in any remote area and inaccessible harsh terrains, this system will prove to be a game-changer for economic development and enhancing activities in remote areas.
