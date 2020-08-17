Spare parts godown gutted in fire

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A major fire broke out at a auto-spare part godown in Nawan Sher area in Multan city on early Monday morning, no casualty has been reported so far.

According to details, the blaze gutted at auto spare part gowdown which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building of the godown.

Soon after the incident fire tender and water tanker reached the spot immediately and brought the fire under control.

However, the rescue teams faces difficulty of water scarcity during the operation, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources informed that the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, valuables worth were destroyed by the fire.