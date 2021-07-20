UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spare Parts Shop Gutted

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A shop of auto spare parts was gutted, in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police said on Tuesday that fire erupted in Auto Spare Parts Shop "Zeeshan Brothers" situation at Madina Centre in Jinnah Colony due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought thefire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

