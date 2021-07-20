Spare parts shop gutted

A shop of auto spare parts was gutted, in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A shop of auto spare parts was gutted, in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police said on Tuesday that fire erupted in Auto Spare Parts Shop "Zeeshan Brothers" situation at Madina Centre in Jinnah Colony due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought thefire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.