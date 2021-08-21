UrduPoint.com

Spare Parts Shop Gutted In Faisalabad

Spare parts of motorcycles and rickshaws were reduced to ashes when fire broke in a shop, in the area of City Jaranwala police station

Police said on Saturday that fire erupted in spare parts shop owned Sheikh Fazal Elahi situated at City Jaranwala near Chak No.

240 Morh due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the shop and burnt spare parts of motorcycles and rickshaws in a large number.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

