'Spark'Magazine To Help Shape Nation’s Future:Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP)Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Spark Magazine would not only inspire the youth but also help them realize their potential and role in shaping the nation’s future.
Chairing the Editorial Board meeting of Spark magazine, an initiative of the PMYP, he reiterated the government’s commitment to youth development through dynamic and creative avenues.
The Spark magazine aims to be a beacon of inspiration for Pakistan's youth and will serve as a platform to showcase stories of resilience, innovation, and achievements by young Pakistanis, alongside important news and content designed to empower and guide them.
The board discussed various aspects of the magazine, including its editorial vision, content themes, and strategies to engage young readers nationwide.
The team expressed their resolve to make Spark a voice of the youth, reflecting their aspirations, challenges, and achievements.
The meeting concluded with a renewed determination to ensure the magazine's success as a cornerstone of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, fostering hope and ambition among the younger generation.
