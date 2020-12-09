LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the spate of corruption and profligacy of the past rulers had weakened the foundations of the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, the CM regretted that the corrupt rulers made a dacoity on the rights of people as their conduct was a sheer betrayal to the country and the high office they held.

He stressed that the elimination of corruption was a mission of the PTI government and maintained Pakistan's international image had been improved due to transparent governance, steps for elimination of corruption by the government.

There was no room for the corrupt in the new Pakistan as a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted to eliminate it from the society, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan led government was striving to develop a new Pakistan free of corruption and dishonesty, he added.

The CM stressed that everyone would have to join hands with the government to overcome corruption and emphasised that looters would be held accountable.

A record recovery of Rs 206 billion had been made in the anti-corruption drive as the government took action against powerful mafias which continuously looted resources for the last 30 years and big fish had been brought under the net of the law.

The recoveries made in the last 27 months were 532 per cent higher than the last ten years, he said adding recoveries of more than Rs 2.30 billion had been made in the tenure of the PTI government.

The anti-corruption establishment had also been made an autonomous body to further improve its organizational performance.

"Today, we pledge to move forward with a commitment to purge the society of corruption," the CM said.