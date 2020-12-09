UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spate Of Corruption Weakened Country's Foundation: CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Spate of corruption weakened country's foundation: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the spate of corruption and profligacy of the past rulers had weakened the foundations of the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day, the CM regretted that the corrupt rulers made a dacoity on the rights of people as their conduct was a sheer betrayal to the country and the high office they held.

He stressed that the elimination of corruption was a mission of the PTI government and maintained Pakistan's international image had been improved due to transparent governance, steps for elimination of corruption by the government.

There was no room for the corrupt in the new Pakistan as a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted to eliminate it from the society, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan led government was striving to develop a new Pakistan free of corruption and dishonesty, he added.

The CM stressed that everyone would have to join hands with the government to overcome corruption and emphasised that looters would be held accountable.

A record recovery of Rs 206 billion had been made in the anti-corruption drive as the government took action against powerful mafias which continuously looted resources for the last 30 years and big fish had been brought under the net of the law.

The recoveries made in the last 27 months were 532 per cent higher than the last ten years, he said adding recoveries of more than Rs 2.30 billion had been made in the tenure of the PTI government.

The anti-corruption establishment had also been made an autonomous body to further improve its organizational performance.

"Today, we pledge to move forward with a commitment to purge the society of corruption," the CM said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.