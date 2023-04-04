S.Pb secretariat aimed at resolving masses problems: Secretary Services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was aimed at resolving the problems and grievances of the people of this region at their doorsteps.

Secretary Services and General Administration Department South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of the department after taking charge of his post.

He instructed all the officers and staff members to make public service their motto.

Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar, deputy secretaries Ali Atif Buttar, Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Wajiha Rasool and staff members attended the meeting.

Tareen said that timely redressal of public complaints was our duty and complaints being received in the office of ACS South Punjab should be categorized and stringent action be taken on complaints regarding crime.

He asked the officers to bury the red tap ism and to adopt new traditions to serve public.

Earlier, he was briefed regarding the performance of SG&AD.