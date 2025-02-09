SPC holds oath-taking ceremony, minister announces journalist colony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected office-bearers of the Sargodha Press Club (SPC) was held on Sunday, attended by political, social, and business figures.

Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Manawar Ghous Khan was the chief guest, while former MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hamid was the guest of honor. Office-bearers sworn in included President Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President Asjad Munir Chaudhry, Vice President Imtiaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Rizwan, and other executive members.

Rana Manawar Ghous Khan praised the club’s role in promoting ethical journalism and announced that a summary for a journalist colony in Sargodha had been prepared under Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive.

He promised swift approval and additional grants for the Press Club.

Chaudhry Hamid Hamid pledged his support, stating he would seek a Rs. 10 million grant from PM Shehbaz Sharif and accompany journalists to Islamabad to expedite the funding process.

Newly-elected leaders expressed gratitude and vowed to uphold journalistic integrity while ensuring inclusivity and teamwork within the Press Club.