SPC Organizes Rally For Registration Of Outsiders Living In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

SPC organizes rally for registration of outsiders living in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Progressive Committee (SPC) on Sunday organized a rally in favour of the demand for registration of foreigners and people of other provinces living in Karachi.

SPC leaders Bakhshal Thalo, Iqbal Khan and others led the rally from Old campus to Hyderabad press club and expressed concerns over alleged efforts of re-conducting census in provincial metropolis.

Bakhshal Thalo said there were concerns that people from other provinces might be counted as citizens of Sindh if a fresh census would be held in the city.

The participants also demanded registration of foreigners and the outsiders who lived in Karachi for livelihood purposes so that they could be barred from being counted as part of the province's population.

The people of other provinces who are settled in Karachi for employment and education purposes should be given work / education permits while illegal immigrants must be sent back to their countries forthwith, they demanded.

