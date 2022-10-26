UrduPoint.com

SPC Pays Tribute To Arshad Sharif:

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 12:00 PM

SPC pays tribute to Arshad Sharif:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Sargodha Press Club on Wednesday arranged a condolence reference to pay tribute to renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya.

On the occasion, President SPC Maher Asif Haneef said that the elements involved in the martyrdom of brave journalist must be brought to justice.

He stressed that the entire community must continue their peaceful protests to account for this unjust bloodshed so that none could play with the lives and property of journalists in future.

At the condolence reference, a unanimous resolution was adopted to acknowledge the services of Arshad Sharif.

They offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul.

General Secretary Mian Mohsin Raza,Arshad Mehmood and other members of the club were also present.

