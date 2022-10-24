SPC visits tobacco growing districts, hear grievances of growers, entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Senate Special Committee (SPC) led by Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman of JUI-F visited District Swabi and Mardan on Monday and heard the grievances of both tobacco growers and tobacco entrepreneurs, including small cigarette manufacturers about the Rs 390 per kilogram tax levied by the government on tobacco.

The SPC members' heard the grievances of the local tobacco growers and manufacturers in both districts Swabi and Mardan about their strong reservations about imposition of Rs 390 per kg tax by the Federal government on tobacco and their demands for its withdrawal.

In district Swabi they met with the local cigarettes manufacturers at the residence of Jan Bahadar Khan, one of the leading small level cigarette manufacturers, and exchanged views with the industrialists about the tax. They visited companies and met with different people and know about the situation.

He said that the issue was raised in the senate by Dilawar Khan and the Chairman Senate constituted a10-member committee that visited the district Swabi and Mardan, aiming to know the facts and furnish their report.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of JI said that they will request the government that the tax imposed was not on merit, it would lead to disaster and the best option is to withdraw it as soon as possible.

He said the unjust tax would give another blow to the agriculture sector, saying the farmers would give up cultivation of the crop while thousands of those working in factories will lose their source of livelihood.

Briefing media after the visit Jan Bahadar Khan said they have recorded their strong protest and reservations against the imposed tax. "Is this a justice that tobacco had been purchased by the companies at Rs 245 per kg and the tax imposed by the government is Rs 390 per kg," he made a question.

Replying a query, he said it is an unjust tax and should be withdrawn immediately by the federal government because if it remains intact then neither the growers nor the companies would survive.

To another query, he said Senator Rehman has agreed that the grievances of the growers and manufacturers would be addressed by the government and they would raise the issue of the tax.

"We would raise the tax issue with the government and would soon submit our report, hoping that the grievances of the small cigarette manufacture and farmers would be addressed," he said while quoting Senator Rehman.

He said that if the government really wants to save money due to economic difficulties then a ban should be imposed on the import of 45 brands of cigarettes.