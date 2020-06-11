UrduPoint.com
Speaker Acquires Land For Boys And Girls Gyms In Abbottabad

Speaker acquires land for boys and girls gyms in Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday provided a long-awaited facility to the youth of Abbottabad by acquiring land for setting up gymnasiums both for girls and boys

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday provided a long-awaited facility to the youth of Abbottabad by acquiring land for setting up gymnasiums both for girls and boys.

To acquire land for gymnasium the KP speaker met with Station Commander Abbottabad wherein Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheerul islam and Executive Officer of Cantonment board were also present.

On the request of Mushtaq Ghani, the Station Commander Abbottabad promised to provide land for the both gymnasiums and a swimming pool at the backside of Mona Lisa Hotel Abbottabad.

With establishment of both gymnasium boys and girls will have their separate gym facility. The gymnasium for boys would cost Rs250 million while the estimated cost of girls' gymnasium would be Rs120 million.

