Speaker adjourns assembly proceedings till Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Speaker Babar Salim Swati has convened the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session for October 14, Monday, at 3 PM instead of Friday.

This decision follows the adjournment of the previous assembly session, which was initially postponed until October 11, Friday, at 3 PM.

The upcoming session will now take place on the newly scheduled date, said a notification issued here on Thursday.