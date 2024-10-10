Speaker Adjourns Assembly Proceedings Till Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Speaker Babar Salim Swati has convened the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session for October 14, Monday, at 3 PM instead of Friday.
This decision follows the adjournment of the previous assembly session, which was initially postponed until October 11, Friday, at 3 PM.
The upcoming session will now take place on the newly scheduled date, said a notification issued here on Thursday.
