Speaker adjourns PA budget session yet again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has adjourned the budget session without presenting the provincial budget 2022-23 for the second day in row.

Earlier, the budget session started 8 hours 41 minutes behind its scheduled time of 1 p.m. with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair.

No business of the house could be undertaken as the stand-off between the Speaker and the treasury benches continued on the issue of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The chair had passed the ruling to ensure presence of the IGP and CS Punjab in the house during the budget session.

The opposition had been demanding that the IGP and CS Punjab be made to attend the session so that they could be made answerable for the violence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the May 25 long-march.

The treasury benches had refused to call the IGP and the CS Punjab to the house and resisted opposition's move.

Meanwhile, the news took rounds that Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman prorogued the 40th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly which was convened on April 2 by the former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

The speaker, in aftermath of a new situation, adjourned the budget session to meet against on June 15 (Wednesday) at 1 p.m.