UrduPoint.com

Speaker Adjourns PA Budget Session Yet Again

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Speaker adjourns PA budget session yet again

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has adjourned the budget session without presenting the provincial budget 2022-23 for the second day in row

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has adjourned the budget session without presenting the provincial budget 2022-23 for the second day in row.

Earlier, the budget session started 8 hours 41 minutes behind its scheduled time of 1 p.m. with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair.

No business of the house could be undertaken as the stand-off between the Speaker and the treasury benches continued on the issue of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The chair had passed the ruling to ensure presence of the IGP and CS Punjab in the house during the budget session.

The opposition had been demanding that the IGP and CS Punjab be made to attend the session so that they could be made answerable for the violence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the May 25 long-march.

The treasury benches had refused to call the IGP and the CS Punjab to the house and resisted opposition's move.

Meanwhile, the news took rounds that Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman prorogued the 40th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly which was convened on April 2 by the former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

The speaker, in aftermath of a new situation, adjourned the budget session to meet against on June 15 (Wednesday) at 1 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Governor Business Punjab Budget April May June Punjab Assembly Opposition P

Recent Stories

EU official Marie Arena briefed over Indian elemen ..

EU official Marie Arena briefed over Indian elements operating with impunity aga ..

1 minute ago
 UN urges end to 'violence' against protestors of o ..

UN urges end to 'violence' against protestors of offensive remarks against Proph ..

1 minute ago
 Budget deficit big challenge for government: Mifta ..

Budget deficit big challenge for government: Miftah Ismail

31 minutes ago
 Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waz ..

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

32 minutes ago
 Building close relations with Iran remains Pakista ..

Building close relations with Iran remains Pakistan's high priority: Bilawal Bhu ..

32 minutes ago
 Imprecise agreements with financial institutions m ..

Imprecise agreements with financial institutions may affect country's economy: J ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.