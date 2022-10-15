Speaker administers oath to newly-elected Punjab Assembly Press Gallery body

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Friday administered oath to the newly-elected body of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery during a ceremony at the Punjab Assembly here.

Akhlaq Bajwa and Hassaan Ahmed took oath as President and Secretary respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Press Gallery Committee.

He said journalist community has reposed full confidence in Akhlaq Bajwa and Hassaan Ahmed and hoped that they will resolve the issues of their community.

The Speaker PA said Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee has an important role in reporting assembly proceedings to the general public, adding that Assembly secretariat was incomplete without Press Gallery.

He said importance of journalism cannot be denied for development of a country and journalists' role is important for promotion of democracy in the country.

Muhammad Sibtain Khan expressed the hope that newly elected committee would play its due role for promotion of stability and harmony. He said that journalists play a role of bridge between public representatives and general public.

Sibtain Khan further said constructive criticism is always a guideline for both the treasury and opposition benches. "I strongly believe in press freedom and there is also a responsibility that journalists shouldn't file any news without proper research," Speaker said.

He further added that freedom of press and rights of journalists would be ensured and entry of journalists in Assembly Secretariat will also be restored.

Speaker will also hold a meeting with both the President and Secretary of Press Gallery on Monday to address the issues faced by the journalists.

Later, addressing the ceremony, President Press Gallery Committee Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa highlighted the issues being faced by the journalist community in Punjab Assembly. He demanded a media room for the members of Press Gallery who cover the assembly proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Hassaan Ahmed said this forum will be made a vibrant voice for the rights of journalist community. He said that the sanctity of Press Gallery will further be increased during the tenure of this body.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Arshad Ansari, Editor Minute Mirror Yousuf Rafiq, President Punjab Union of Journalists Ibrahim Lucky, senior journalists including Hassnain-ur-Rehman Qureshi, Shahab Jafry, former President Press Gallery Khawaja Naseer, former President Press Gallery Qamar Bhatti, Raees Ansari, Arslan Rafique Bhatti, Faizan Bangash, Nawaz Tahir, Javed Farooqi, Zahid Ch, Afzal Talib and Imran Sheikh were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by a large number of Press Gallery members, Bureau Chiefs, Editors and Chief Reporters from both print and electronic media.