UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Administers Oath To Office Bearers Of Swabi Electronic, Print Media Association

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Speaker administers oath to office bearers of Swabi electronic, print media association

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Tuesday administered oath to newly elected office bearers of Swabi Electronic and Print Media Association.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Amir, members of civil society and area elites.

Addressing the ceremony, the speaker said the government of PTI was tirelessly working to address long standing sense of deprivation of ignored segments and to address their core issues.

He said the government has announced mega projects for development of Baluchistan, Karachi and merged districts aiming their uplift and bringing them into national mainstream.

He said these projects would help change socio-economic conditions of people living in these areas besides creating employment opportunities for them. He said the government desires access to Central Asian States through old route, adding, the infrastructure would be further developed to achieve the objective.

Asad Qaiser said the establishment of economic zone was underway to end unemployment through promoting trade and commerce.

He said that Chakdarra-Chitral and Peshawar-DI Khan motorways would be utilized to access Gawadar Port for trade purpose.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Civil Society Swabi Commerce Media Government Asia Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

12 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

26 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

27 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

43 minutes ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.