Speaker administers oath to office bearers of Swabi electronic, print media association

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Tuesday administered oath to newly elected office bearers of Swabi Electronic and Print Media Association.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by Muhammad Amir, members of civil society and area elites.

Addressing the ceremony, the speaker said the government of PTI was tirelessly working to address long standing sense of deprivation of ignored segments and to address their core issues.

He said the government has announced mega projects for development of Baluchistan, Karachi and merged districts aiming their uplift and bringing them into national mainstream.

He said these projects would help change socio-economic conditions of people living in these areas besides creating employment opportunities for them. He said the government desires access to Central Asian States through old route, adding, the infrastructure would be further developed to achieve the objective.

Asad Qaiser said the establishment of economic zone was underway to end unemployment through promoting trade and commerce.

He said that Chakdarra-Chitral and Peshawar-DI Khan motorways would be utilized to access Gawadar Port for trade purpose.