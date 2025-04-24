- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker AJK Assembly strongly denounces terrorist attack against innocent tourists in IIOJK
Speaker AJK Assembly Strongly Denounces Terrorist Attack Against Innocent Tourists In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ch.Latif Akbar strongly denounced the terrorist attack against innocent tourists at Pehalgam District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and termed a blatant and sheer violation of human ethics, values and international law which is unjustified and intolerable act.
Violence, massacre and targeting innocent civilians was unacceptable in any society, he said in his statement, issued here on Thursday.
He demanded India to investigate the incident at international level to ensure its transparency and impartiality to bring the culprits in the court of justice rather playing its traditional blame game against Pakistan.
The AJK Speaker Latif Akbar doubted that prompt negative reaction from Indian government against Pakistan without any investigation depicts the inside job perpetuated by its spy agencies to malign Pakistan at international level to hoodwink the world community likewise its previous records.
He said that this terrorist attack was carried out at the moment when US Voice President J.D Vince was visiting India and its objective was clear that to play blame game against Pakistan while beating the old trumpet.
He said that Modi was n its tour to Saudi Arab and the Pehalgam incident was designed as per plan and this incident recalls the tragedy of 2000 when US President of that time Bil Clinton visited India and Indian Agencies staged the same bloody drama by killing Sikh community in IOK and promptly alleged Pakistan to giving perception to international community that there was involvement of Pakistan, he said added.
Ch. Latif asked the world community that take serious note of such heinous Indian allegations and take concrete measures to hinder India from creating war hysteria in the region and force India to make impartial and transparent investigation of Pehalgam terrorist attack against tourists.
Recent Stories
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti terms decisions of National Security Committee as positive sign for protection of country6 minutes ago
-
Speaker AJK Assembly strongly denounces terrorist attack against innocent tourists in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
JICA help to improve Wasa system praised in meeting with envoy6 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG hands over books to NED University under “Read Japan Project”16 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani Programme', Maryam's super push in women's empowerment26 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting at Hajipura PS26 minutes ago
-
Body of drug addict found26 minutes ago
-
Three women of family killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish26 minutes ago
-
Agriculture students from UAF visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot26 minutes ago
-
Two held in veterinary doctor murder case36 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz visits GSP, stresses strategic resource development for economic growth36 minutes ago