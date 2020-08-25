Speaker Announces Panel Of Chairmen
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:52 PM
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced Panel of Chairmen for the current session of provincial assembly
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced Panel of Chairmen for the current session of provincial assembly.
Chairing the assembly proceeding here on Tuesday, Speaker announced the Panel of Chairmen that includes Dr. Aasia Assad, Fazal Shakoor, Aqib Ullah and Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman.