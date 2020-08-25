UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Announces Panel Of Chairmen

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Speaker announces Panel of Chairmen

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced Panel of Chairmen for the current session of provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced Panel of Chairmen for the current session of provincial assembly.

Chairing the assembly proceeding here on Tuesday, Speaker announced the Panel of Chairmen that includes Dr. Aasia Assad, Fazal Shakoor, Aqib Ullah and Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

53 seconds ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

20 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

35 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.