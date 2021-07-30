Speaker announces panel of chairmen for PA

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday announced panel of chairmen for the current session of the house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday announced panel of chairmen for the current session of the house.

The panel chairmen is comprising Mohammad Idress, Dr. Asiya Khattak, Abdul Salam and Lutf-ur-Rehman.