Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairmen

Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday announced the names of six members as panel of chairmen for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday announced the Names of six members as panel of chairmen for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker.

The speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly announced that Syed Fakhar Imam, Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Iqbal Muhammad KhanMakhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani and Agha Hassan Baloch would chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in the absence of NA speaker.

National Assembly Business

Your Thoughts and Comments

