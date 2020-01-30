Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday announced the Names of six members as Panel of Chairmen for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced that Amjad Ali Khan, Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, Hussain Elahi, Imran Khattak, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, would chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in speaker absence.