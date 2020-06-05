Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday announced the names of six members as Panel of Chairmen for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday announced the Names of six members as Panel of Chairmen for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced that, Amjid Ali Khan, Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk, Hussain Elahi, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Imran Khattak and Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak would chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in speaker absence.