UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Announces Six Members As Panel Of Presiding Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir Friday announced the Names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 32nd session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sajida Begum, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

58 minutes ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

11 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.