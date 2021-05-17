Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir Monday announced the names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 33nd session

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.