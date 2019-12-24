Speaker Asad Qaiser calls on King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, received National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser at the Royal palace on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, received National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser at the Royal palace on Tuesday.

According to a message received from Royal Palace Rayadh, the Speaker was accompanied by three members of the National Assembly.

The Foreign Minister of the Kingdom and the Chairman of the Majlis-e-Shura also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by National Assembly.

King Salman warmly welcomed the Speaker and his delegation to the Kingdom. He recalled the close and fraternal ties between the two countries and termed Pakistan a true friend of the Kingdom.

He hoped that frequent exchange of parliamentary delegations will not only enhance the relations between the two parliaments but will also strengthen affinity and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries.

The King acknowledged the positive contribution made by Pakistanis towards development and progress of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Speaker thanked the King for the hospitality and conveyed warm wishes to him on behalf of Pakistan's leadership.

He said that Pakistan and its people had always accorded respect to the Saudi leadership, in particular for their custodianship of the Two Holy Mosques.

He appreciated the steps taken by the King for the welfare and facilitation of the pilgrims to Makkah and Medina.

The Speaker briefed the King on the plight of Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, which continue to face oppression from the Indian armed forces. He also raised the issue of the discrimination meted out to the Muslims in India under the new citizenship law.

King Salman said the Muslim countries needed to discuss these developments at the OIC platform. The Kingdom supported the position expounded by the OIC on Kashmir, as well as the relevant international resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The Speaker arrived in Riyadh on 22 December 2019. He met the Chairman of the Majlis-e-Shura and discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

A MoU on inter-parliamentary cooperation was also signed between the two sides.