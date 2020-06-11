Speaker Asad Qaiser discusses status of repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues in repatriation of Pakistanis stranded abroad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Convener of the Committee to Oversee Repatriation of Stranded Expatriates Abroad Shahid Ahmad along with chairs of National Assembly's Standing Committees for Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Sheikh Fiazuddin attended the meeting.

The Speaker in his opening remarks emphasized that the Pakistani diaspora abroad was an asset for the country and was facing number of challenges due to the COVID-19 situation.

He enumerated problems being faced by stranded Pakistanis, desirous of returning back to Pakistan and hoped that relevant government departments would ensure redressal of their problems.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the meeting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was proactively coordinating the repatriation. He informed that a Crisis Management Unit was established for this purpose, which was manned round the clock. Over 62000 Pakistanis had already been repatriated (including 1712 prisoners) from over 60 countries, whilst efforts were afoot to bring back the remaining over 90,000 persons . The repatriated also included some 2018 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat out of 2054 stranded abroad. Additionally, 479 dead bodies had also been brought back home. He remarked that from within their budgets, Pakistan's missions abroad had spent over Rs.

150 million to assist the stranded Pakistanis.

The Foreign Minister underscored that although Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been coordinating repatriation efforts however it reserved no role in sale of air tickets to the stranded. He lauded the work of both Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari stated that the capacity to repatriate had been enhanced from 2000 per week to 18,000 per week with operationalization of six airports. He informed of plans for resumption of air traffic up to 40% of the pre-lockdown levels.

He hoped that these measures would substantially alleviate problems being faced by stranded Pakistanis in coming back home. He also informed the gathering that over 580 students had been repatriated from China through provision of up to 50% subsidized air tickets.

While responding to questions by parliamentarians, the foreign minister stressed that priority was being given to strandees who were either on expired visit visas or had lost their jobs.

He applauded the work of Pakistani embassies and consulates who were ensuring high level of services despite limited human resource available amidst local lockdowns and restrictions on movement.

In recapping the discussion, the Speaker expressed satisfaction on the work of Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.

He underlined that better coordination amongst various stakeholders could further improve the service delivery.

He observed the need for maximum dissemination of information to allay concerns of Pakistani diaspora abroad.