UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Asks Opposition To Move Cut Motions

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

Speaker asks opposition to move cut motions

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday asked the opposition parties to move cut motions on the finance bill after consultation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday asked the opposition parties to move cut motions on the finance bill after consultation.

The speaker during the budget session gave a ruling that he would grant two-day to hold a debate on cut motions.

Related Topics

Assembly Budget Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health Exhibition ..

10 minutes ago

DP World, Somaliland open new terminal at Berbera ..

25 minutes ago

Jamshed Cheema briefs PM about agricultural transf ..

37 seconds ago

Punjab University issues revised date sheets

39 seconds ago

Fakhar for promoting agriculture sector on modern ..

40 seconds ago

Ghotki train accident victim Kainnat shifted to PN ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.