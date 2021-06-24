Speaker asks opposition to move cut motions

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday asked the opposition parties to move cut motions on the finance bill after consultation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday asked the opposition parties to move cut motions on the finance bill after consultation.

The speaker during the budget session gave a ruling that he would grant two-day to hold a debate on cut motions.