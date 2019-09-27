UrduPoint.com
Speaker Asks Treasury, Secretaries To Ensure Presence In House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Speaker asks treasury, secretaries to ensure presence in House

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday expressed annoyance over absence of minister and secretaries during assembly proceeding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday expressed annoyance over absence of minister and secretaries during assembly proceeding.

In his ruling the Speaker asked the treasury to ensure their presence during the proceedings otherwise they would not be allowed to attend the proceedings in future.

He further directed presence of secretaries in the House and asked the Chief Secretary to make sure his presence in absence of other secretaries.

Annoyed over absence of concerned minister during the question hour session, the Speaker further infuriated when the law minister, Sultan Muhammad informed the chair that finance minister was in meeting and could not attend the assembly proceedings.

The Speaker remarked that nothing is more important than Assembly proceedings, adding that in previous proceedings only two ministers were in assembly hall.

He said that attendance of treasury members was increased when Chief Minister was informed about the situation.

