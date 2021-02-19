Speaker assures all out support for legislation to curb physical violence against children

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that lack of opportunities for quality and equal education was the major obstacle in national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that lack of opportunities for quality and equal education was the major obstacle in national development.

He said that implementation of a uniform curriculum is at the priority list of the incumbent government and the same will be rolled out across the country in consultation with the provinces from next academic year. He said that a uniform curriculum would lead to national unity and harmony in the country. Speaker Asad Qaiser expressed these views while talking to renowned singer and social worker Shahzad Rai at Parliament House, Islamabad.

The Speaker appreciated the services of Shahzad Rai in the field of education and social services. He had played an important role in providing education to children from underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society through his Orgainzation. Speaker Asad Qaiser assured his all out support for legislation to address corporal punishment of children in schools.Corporal punishment affects the mental and physical development and educational activities of the children. Mentioning his initiatives regarding special persons, he said that legislation has been enacted to protect the rights of physically challenged, making Parliament House accessible to them besides making website of National Assembly accessible to special persons.

The Speaker informed that the Special Committee on Special Persons of the National Assembly has been directed to review the existing laws in the country and propose amendments therein for protection of their rights. He also informed about the establishment of a center for street children in Islamabad was being contemplated where these children will be provided accommodation, education and health facilities. He invited Shehzad Rai to join him to work for the welfare of physically challenged.

Appreciating the social and educational services of Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shehzad Rai said that his services in field of education had been widely acclaimed. Apprising the Speaker about his struggle for abolishment of corporal punishment, said that Sindh had amended the law, however enactment of law against this punishment was still pending in other providence's and islamabad. He said that it was absurd that section 86 of the PPC gives permission to teachers to punish children in good faith. He assured the Speaker of his fullest support in pursuit of social justice for all.