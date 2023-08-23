Speaker at workshop aim to eradicate gender violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women and the Government of Sindh have jointly organized a training workshop here Wednesday to combat gender-based violence at Police Complex Mirpurkhas.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Mirpurkhas Range, Zulfikar Ali Mehr, oversaw the session, where participants gained understanding of the complex and important topic of gender violence and crimes against women. The workshop played a pivotal role in elucidating the laws and services provided by organizations dedicated to tackling gender violence.

Nizhat Shireen, the esteemed Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, emphasized the necessity of granting women the freedom to exercise their rights against domestic violence as well as their rights related to divorce, marriage, voting, and employment.

The chairperson underscored that the abuse of women not only inflicts mental distress but also tragically leads to the loss of life.

She highlighted the paramount importance of raising awareness about the array of laws addressing the violence against women, which remains vital for every member of society.

Addressing the attendees, DIG Zulfikar Ali Mehr emphasized that violence against women constituted a grave violation of human rights, taking on various forms within society, from domestic violence to workplace harassment and even honor killings.

Gender-based violence, he asserted, encompasses crimes of varying duration, each leaving a lasting detrimental impact on the victims.

Zulfikar Ali Mehr called for a collective commitment to upholding the fundamental human rights of all members of society.

Among the prominent figures present at the event were SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry and representatives from law enforcement, civil society, journalists, and the medical field.