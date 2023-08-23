Open Menu

Speaker At Workshop Aim To Eradicate Gender Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Speaker at workshop aim to eradicate gender violence

The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women and the Government of Sindh have jointly organized a training workshop here Wednesday to combat gender-based violence at Police Complex Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women and the Government of Sindh have jointly organized a training workshop here Wednesday to combat gender-based violence at Police Complex Mirpurkhas.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Mirpurkhas Range, Zulfikar Ali Mehr, oversaw the session, where participants gained understanding of the complex and important topic of gender violence and crimes against women. The workshop played a pivotal role in elucidating the laws and services provided by organizations dedicated to tackling gender violence.

Nizhat Shireen, the esteemed Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, emphasized the necessity of granting women the freedom to exercise their rights against domestic violence as well as their rights related to divorce, marriage, voting, and employment.

The chairperson underscored that the abuse of women not only inflicts mental distress but also tragically leads to the loss of life.

She highlighted the paramount importance of raising awareness about the array of laws addressing the violence against women, which remains vital for every member of society.

Addressing the attendees, DIG Zulfikar Ali Mehr emphasized that violence against women constituted a grave violation of human rights, taking on various forms within society, from domestic violence to workplace harassment and even honor killings.

Gender-based violence, he asserted, encompasses crimes of varying duration, each leaving a lasting detrimental impact on the victims.

Zulfikar Ali Mehr called for a collective commitment to upholding the fundamental human rights of all members of society.

Among the prominent figures present at the event were SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry and representatives from law enforcement, civil society, journalists, and the medical field.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Civil Society Marriage Divorce Asad Ali Women Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

2 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Ij ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Ijaz Chaudhry in 2 cases

3 minutes ago
 Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental ..

Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental health of accused

3 minutes ago
 SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

13 minutes ago
 WAPDA, KAPCO to rehabilitate houses burnt in Jaran ..

WAPDA, KAPCO to rehabilitate houses burnt in Jaranwala tragedy

3 minutes ago
 Govt should provide relief to poor masses: Kumail ..

Govt should provide relief to poor masses: Kumail Hyder

3 minutes ago
Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free tr ..

Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free treatment under Sehat Card

8 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

8 minutes ago
 DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings ..

DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

8 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental ..

Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental sample

8 minutes ago
 Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandal ..

Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandalism of Churches

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier even ..

Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier event management techniques

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan