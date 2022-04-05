Speaker avoided to chair NA sitting on Apr 3 due to no-confidence motion

Spokesman National Assembly Secretariat has strongly refuted news item circulating in media regarding Speaker National Assembly on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and ruling of Deputy Speaker thereon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesman National Assembly Secretariat has strongly refuted news item circulating in media regarding Speaker National Assembly on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and ruling of Deputy Speaker thereon.

Spokesman has termed all such news, fabricated and baseless.

He informed that the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had decided not to preside over the session on 3rd April since a no-confidence motion had been submitted against him.

He further informed that the Speaker National Assembly concurred with the ruling given by the Deputy Speaker on the no-confidence motion and had signed it.

Spokesman further said that matter was pending before the Supreme Court and the Speaker will present his point of view before the court through his Counsel. He said that attributing such news with Speaker be avoided.