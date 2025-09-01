Speaker Awais Shah grieves over tragic Army helicopter crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash of the Pakistan Army in Chilas.

He said that the sacrifice of the martyred pilots Major Atif, Major Faisal and the three crew members will never go in vain, a communique said.

The Speaker of the Sindh Assembly extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

The nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said adding that the services and sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.