Speaker Balochistan Assembly Calls On Raja Pervez Asharf

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Overall political and economic situation in the country and issues of mutual interests were discussed.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that close links between the federation and all the provinces were necessary to resolve the challenges faced by the country.

He also said that Balochistan is vital part of the country. He said that development and prosperity of Balochistan would be catalyst for development of the country.

The NA speaker further said that the development of Balochistan iwas one of the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali congratulated Raja Pervez Ashraf on being elected as the Speaker National Assembly.

He also stressed the need for coordination between the members of the National Assembly and the members of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan to enhance coordination and enhancing legislative capacity.

He said that national unity and solidarity was essential for tackling the challenges in the country.

